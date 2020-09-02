MSI Unveils First Custom Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 SERIES

MSI unveils new GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs, with graphics cards that unite the latest in graphics technology, high-performance circuit board design, and advanced cooling. The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs, the 2nd generation of RTX, features new RT Cores, Tensor Cores and streaming multiprocessors, bringing stunning visuals, amazingly fast frame rates, and AI acceleration to games and creative applications. Powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, which delivers increases of up to 1.9X performance-per-watt over the previous generation, the RTX 30 Series effortlessly powers graphics experiences at all resolutions, even up to 8K at the top end. The GeForce RTX 3090, 3080, and 3070 represent the greatest GPU generational leap in the history of NVIDIA.

“As the second generation of RTX, the RTX 30 Series represents the greatest generation leap in the history of gaming GPUs,” said Matt Wuebbling, vice president of global GeForce marketing at NVIDIA. “We’re excited to see how AIB partners like MSI support our technology in pursuit for exceptional gaming experiences.”

