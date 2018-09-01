MSI Launches MSI MEG X399 CREATION Motherboard

MSI announces that MSI MEG X399 CREATION is on shelf now. MSI MEG X399 CREATION is the ultimate motherboard for creators, with design inspired by the concept of element explosion and packed with exclusive features to unleash the overall performance for incredible 32 cores CPU.

Featuring an incredible 19-phases PWM power design for the extreme 32 cores CPU, MEG X399 CREATION can fulfill the most demanding requirement for designers to keep stable and reliable conditions while creating contents. It combines premium PCB design with 16 DrMOS phases for the CPU and 3 phases for SOC.

Double power connectors deliver adequate power supply for multi-core CPU, which unleashes the ultimate performance for the best user experience and extreme overclocking conditions.

With total of 10 fan connectors and 3 extension thermal headers, MEG X399 CREATION allows designers to set up a cool & silent system through automatic or manual fan controls, which means the temperature control is perfectly taken into consideration for maximum cooling.