Monsoon treks: 5 tech companions you cannot miss

Monsoon is here and so is the time to go and explore the exasperating views from the hills. Whether this is your first trek or you’re a professional hiker, it is always helpful to have a rundown of what items you may want to pack – you know, a comprehensive trek checklist.

From the long journey to sightseeing, you would require tech accessories to help you capture and get in sync with the place you are visiting. So pack your bag and don’t forget to carry the following gadgets along.

SYSKA Soundcup Bluetooth Speaker: If you love to listen to music anytime, anywhere, a portable speaker is a must-have. For any trekker who wants to make the most of the outdoors without compromising on any of the luxuries of the indoors SYSKA Soundcup Bluetooth speaker is exactly what you want. Featuring Splash proof design, a built-in microphone, Sound Power Output: 24 W and Music time up to 8 Hours, SYSKA Soundcup Bluetooth speaker is one of the best in its category thanks to its remarkable mix of rugged waterproof construction and high-end audio.

PTron Kicks Headphones: PTron Kicks is engineered for maximum comfort and portability. It is lightweight, easy to use outdoors and folds neatly in your bag when you pack it for your travel. With up to 6 hours of battery, PTron Kicks makes for a perfect travel companion. A detachable auxiliary cable is also included in the box to switch to the wired mode from wireless – a feature that comes in handy when the headphones are running on low battery.

Ambrane P-1144 Powerbank: If you are carrying a Smartphone and other chargeable devices, it is always recommended to carry a fully charged power bank just in case the need arises. Phone battery can drain pretty quickly especially when making videos and taking a lot of pictures and you will be requiring on the go charging for all your devices. ‘P-1144’ the Lithium-ion Power Bank combines aesthetics with performance and is small & light enough with its rubberized looks for a firm grip for use on-the-go.

GoQii Fitness Tracker: In case, you are interested to keep a check on your health and fitness, you may get ones of those GoQii and carry them on your hike or trek. GOQii is a digital health and fitness subscription service that combines remote personalized coaching with fitness tracking technology to help shift to a healthier lifestyle. It will help you track your steps, map your activities etc.

Intex IRIST Pro smartwatch – Track your Hike or Trek: If you are a gadget freak or fitness freak who keeps a track of your fitness, you may opt to carry some GPS enable Smartwatch such as Intex IRIST Pro smartwatch. You may opt to carry a dedicated trekking GPS device with yourself for recording the trek trail.