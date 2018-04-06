Mitashi Joins Hands with Rajasthan Royals for the 6th Time

Cricket fever is soon going to hit India with the most celebrated cricketing tournament, Indian Premier League from this week. Rajasthan Royals are back into the league and are eyeing their second trophy after they were delegated champions in the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League. Led by star Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane, the Rajasthan Royals are powered by Mitashi as their Official Electronics Partner. This is the sixth year the two are teaming up and marks one of the longest-running collaborations in IPL history.

Mitashi Edutainment, India’s premium-value homegrown consumer electronics and consumer durables and toys &gaming brand, takepride to associate with the Rajasthan Royals for the 6th time. Rajasthan Royals have been a stand out amongst the best IPL franchisees, giving India real breakout stars. This year, the Royals are led by Ajinkya Rahane and the squad includes a blend of stalwarts and upcoming talents such as Ben Stokes, Heinrich Klaasen, Jos Buttler, JaydevUnadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Tripathi and Stuart Binny. IPL 2018 goes underway on April 7 and the Rajasthan Royals will play their first match on April 9 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Said Mr. Rakesh Dugar, Chairman, and MD – Mitashi, “We are excited to collaborate with the Rajasthan Royals for the sixth year, marking one of IPL’s longest running sponsorships. We share a common ethos with the team, with our focus on homegrown talent, faith in hard work and transparency and above all, the pride of playing with camaraderie. The foundation of this team was laid by the virtuoso of Rahul Dravid and Shane Warne, and the baton has been carried forward by emerging talents from India and the world. We are excited that the Royals are back this season, and we hope to lift the trophy with our very well balanced team!”

Commenting on the association, ManojBadale, Co-owner, Rajasthan Royals said“Mitashi has been a loyal friend of the Rajasthan Royals through all these years. We are extremely pleased to have them on board as one of our partners. They have given us their unwavering support, which has gone a long way in strengthening our team.We look forward to continuing this fruitful partnership for the years to come.”

The Mitashi logo will appear on the Rajasthan Royals jersey, at theNon Leading Arm position. The Royals are amongst the favorites to reach the playoffs this year, with the strong blend of players who cover all the bases. As the IPL turns on the heat this late spring, the Rajasthan Royals are ready to roar!