Mindtree Launches an Immersive Technologies Experience Center in Collaboration with PTC

Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, announced that it has established a new India-based center of excellence, called Immersive Aurora, as a site to develop immersive technology experiences. The company is collaborating with global software company PTC to unleash new possibilities and transform interactions throughout the customer experience and Industry 4.0 touchpoints.

Investments in augmented, virtual and mixed reality are reshaping experiences across consumer interactions, sales and marketing, design, training, service and data visualization. Mindtree and PTC will explore opportunities for global clients to implement immersive technology experiences more broadly across their businesses through the combination of Mindtree’s Immersive Aurora and PTC’s market-leading Vuforia® industrial augmented reality (AR) solution.

“Mindtree, with its deep digital expertise, has been at the forefront of helping enterprises deliver enhanced and contextual experiences to their end clients,” said Debashis Chatterjee, CEO of Mindtree. “By launching Immersive Aurora and partnering with PTC, Mindtree is well-positioned to help our clients rapidly unlock value from their technology investments just as the convergence of the physical and virtual worlds is accelerating.”

“Immersive technologies can drive tangible business value, but many clients don’t know which applications will have the most meaningful return on investment and, candidly, they often don’t know where to start on their digital transformation journeys,” said Jim Heppelmann, president and CEO, PTC. “Through this strategic collaboration with Mindtree, we’ll be better positioned to help customers quickly identify those AR use-cases that can deliver the most value and then help them scale those solutions across their respective businesses.”