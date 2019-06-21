Microsoft’s made for India messenger revolutionizes BFSI, Healthcare, and Government Sector

Microsoft is synonymous with technological revolution. From Windows 95 to Microsoft Office and Xbox, the tech giants have transformed the general perception of computing, organizational management, and the gaming industry.

Their latest product Kaizala has been touted as the next big thing and is bridging the gap between mobile and desktop users. As more and more users are opting for mobile over desktop, organizations are also shifting their communication channels. Kaizala does not seem like a new product but a reckoning that was bound to happen. And like always, it was Microsoft that envisioned it.

Over a thousand business organizations across the country have adopted Kaizala. One of the heavy hitters in the BFSI sector and India’s fifth largest private bank, YES Bank, has integrated Kaizala to streamline tracking of recovery and aiding lead generation.

“Since inception, YES BANK has focused on Technology & Innovation as mission-critical pillars for Business Excellence. This partnership is a prime example of YES BANK’s ART philosophy — Alliances, Relationships are driven by Technology — as we continue to use technology to revolutionise the Banking experience in India. The Kaizala solution will empower the employees and customers by enabling Digital communication channels over a familiar chat-driven interface, and ensure that YES BANK leverages its strength as an agile organization” Said Rana Kapoor, Managing Director & CEO, YES BANK

YES Bank operates a public group on Kaizala which uses the platform to broadcast public announcements and engage in building productive customer relationship.