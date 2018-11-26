Mevofit launches Mevofit Slim & Mevofit Slim + HR

MevoFit announced the launch of its exclusive women’s only fitness trackers-MevoFit Slim and MevoFit Slim + HR. As one of its kind product in India with female centric features, these fitness trackers vaunt a premium & slim design, classy curved glass with flawless round edges, a diagonal groove on the strap matching a seamless cut diamond to suit the aesthetics of modern-day women.

The advanced Mevofit Slim series have been ingeniously designed to bring alive the holistic fitness aspirations of a women while complimenting there looks as well. While trackers come in the size of 38×11.8×12.8 mm, there sleek appearance makes them a perfect companion to a women’s wrist. Mevofit Slim is IP67 water resistant; has 0.87 inches OLED customizable touch screen with a brilliant display& are available in multiple colors to match the user’s style. Users can also customize the clock faces as per their taste and moods. The multi-day battery life of 7+ days delivers a consistent performance and makes it a reliable tracking partner for women fitness enthusiasts.

The Mevofit Slim comes with a period tracker, ovulation tracker and coach feature for new moms, providing an independent approach to their life even while managing their daily chores. Whereas the period tracker precautions them for their coming days including emotional shift, ovulation tracker helps them plan for their family with an ease, helping them manage their crucial personal decisions without having to suffer. The coach feature for new moms further provides special assignments& tips by the fitness experts – dieticians and trainers to help them get back in shape, with taking care of the nutritional needs as well.

These sleek and stylish trackers are smart in its creation and has inbuilt tracker for steps made, calories burned, distance covered, sleep details and multi sports tracker as well. Mevofit Slim + HR has an inbuilt optical heartbeat sensor which can further trace the user’s pulse with history records.

“With our newly launched Mevofit Slim & Mevofit Slim + HR, we aim to bring a new tracking experience to the Indian women who are trendy and demand technologies which may help them attain their daily fitness goals. Our slim fitness band will further create a difference in their lives via tracking women specific health essentials, exclusive to women and intended for women,” said Ms.Khyati Mahajan, founder of MevoFit.