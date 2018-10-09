METZ launches Premium range LED Television & High End Appliances in India

Metz, a Germany based consumer electronic company, acquired by Chinese behemoth, Skyworth Electronics, has entered the Indian market today. During brand launch of Metz, the company also introduced premium sets of television in OLED – 4K Android, 4K Android, Android and Analog categories. The company launched six models of TV sets – M65S9A-OLED 4K UHD Android TV, M55G2 & M43U2-4K UHD Android TV (Also Available in 50″), M40E6 – FHD Android TV (Also Available in 32). Metz brand televisions will be made available across different formats of distribution network.

Along with Premium Models of Metz, the company also showcased its high end consumer goods such as Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Air-conditioners, Water purifiers etc. The company also announced that Metz brand has been acquired by Skyworth, Shenzhen based Chinese flagship company, the 5th largest maker for LED TVs in the world.

Metz brand also launched smart home appliances, with unique features, integrated with its advanced technology television.

Johnny Wang, President, Skyworth & Metz Overseas said, “We being one of the flagship company in LED TVs market in China are happy to acquiring Metz, a famous German brand, backed with German innovative and advanced technology. Along with the acquisition, it is also a great announcement to enter in India which is third largest market in the world for LED TVs. With burgeoning middle class, increase in high disposal income, steady and confident macro and micro Indian economic condition, and with increase in TV viewership India market for LED Televisions is poised for substantial growth. Entering in the market at this time, Skyworth and Metz aims to provide the highest customer satisfaction with technologically advanced products, high quality and value for money.”

Elaborating on the launch, Amitabh Tiwari, CEO, said “Metz brand is technologically advanced and innovative brand, with German engineering perfection. Under the global expansion plan for Skyworth, the launch of Metz brand in India, is very strategic decision. Indian Market is now ready for technologically advanced premium models of LED TVs, and high end appliances. We are very confident that contemporary design, technology, product innovation, the value delivery by Metz brand, will be a great success in Indian Market. Metz brand will be made available across all formats of distribution network for ease and convenience of buying.”

Commenting on the launch, Gopal Adhikarla, Director said, “Indian consumers are opting for advanced technology, high quality and premium products in LED TV and appliance category. Metz and Skyworth will delight the aspiring Indian consumer by delivering it at a great value. We have expertise in understanding customer needs, designing and integrating technology in the product for highest customer expectation. We will be making our quality products in highly reputed and well spread out – multiple formats of distribution network, with attractive financing schemes, will ensure ease of buying. We will match high speed delivery of product with efficient after sales service for fastest installation in the industry, to delight our customers. Metz and Skyworth will relentlessly focus on delivery of highly innovative, technologically advanced products across LED Televisions and Smart appliances. “