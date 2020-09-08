Magneto Unveils Central Air Cleaner to Combat Airborne Coronavirus

In a path-breaking development and in line with Magneto CleanTech’s vision to create solutions that shatter the status quo, the cleantech start-up Magneto Cleantech has launched Magneto Central Air Cleaner (MCAC) High Wall (HW) and Cassette Series (CS) to sanitize indoor air for all kinds of environments including homes, offices, restaurants, shops, clinics, salons, gyms etc. Leveraging MCAC’s legendary ‘Trap & Kill’ technology, this new cutting-edge cleantech solution integrates with any make and capacity of split or cassette ACs to sanitize the indoor air by removing PM 2.5, bacteria, viruses, and other airborne microorganisms including SARS-COV-2 (family of viruses where COVID-19 belongs). The patent for the innovation was filed on August 15, 2020 by Magneto CleanTech.

The recent launch is aligned with the reports confirming air conditioning adds to the risk of faster transmission of Coronavirus. This innovative technology brings the proven efficacy of Magneto Central Air Cleaner against COVID-19 to much smaller versions of air conditioners, thereby helping safeguard people’s health against fatal air-borne contractions at a larger scale. The air cleaners can integrate with the standard high-wall type air conditioners to centrally trap and kill all kinds of microbes from the indoor air, ensuring that the air passing through the AC is void of any pollutants.

The MCAC HW and CS series have been engineered with a proprietary process leveraging Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) and Electronically Charged Filter (ECF) for protection from airborne contagions. High efficiency filtration system eliminates various types of bio-aerosols, including SARS-CoV-2. The ECF also filters out 99% of the PM 1.0 & PM 2.5 while the UVG lamp provides an added security layer for eliminating all kinds of bioaerosols at 254 nm wavelength. A first-of-its-kind in India, the top-rated solution follows all guidelines laid by CDC and ASHRAE and comes across as the fastest air sanitization solution killing almost 99% of the viruses and bacteria from any kind of indoor environment. Magneto’s patented UVGI products are safe to use with Zero-UV-Leak tested outside of the air conditioner.

Speaking on the launch, Himanshu Agarwal, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Magneto CleanTech said, “With WHO confirming the airborne nature of coronavirus, and the advisory issued by the Govt. of India on the limited use of air-conditioning this year, an air sanitizing solution is the need of the hour. With our latest innovation, central air sanitization can reach the smallest of businesses including home offices, individual shops and salons, keeping your staff and customers safe in the current crisis.”

“MCAC HW and CS series is going to significantly help businesses, hospitality, healthcare & education sectors and residential users — increasing the reach for a much larger user base. The latest addition to our portfolio will ensure that every single human can tap the benefits of MCAC’s state-of-the-art technology and breathe clean air,” he added.