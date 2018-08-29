Light 15-inch Acer Swift 5 Notebook Released

Acer announced the availability of the Swift 5 (SF515-51T) notebook, the world’s lightest notebook PC with a 15-inch display. Designed for discerning customers who want an envy-inducing PC, the Swift 5 delivers exceptional performance in an elegant chassis that weighs less than one kilogram (990 g/2.2 pounds).

The Swift 5 (SF515-51T) is powered by the latest 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8565U and Core i5-8265U processors to deliver responsive performance and up to 10 hours of battery life for day-to-night productivity. Running Windows 10, the new Swift 5 is a large-screen productivity powerhouse.

“Acer is consistently developing new ways to engineer thin-and-light chassis designs that house the latest technology with stellar features,” said Jerry Hou, General Manager, Consumer Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. “The industry-leading sub-1 kg weight on the new Swift 5 delivers all that’s best in an ultra-portable notebook: a sleek chassis, stylish design and slim bezels with superb performance and battery life.”

“The latest 8th Gen Intel Core processors set a new standard for mobile computing with blazing fast integrated Gigabit Wi-Fi combined with even faster Intel performance, long battery life and enabling more convenient voice and touch interactions,” said Chris Walker, Vice President of the Client Computing Group and General Manager of Mobility Client Platform at Intel. “We have worked closely with Acer to bring these new levels of performance and connectivity to life with the latest Swift models.”

“Acer continues to drive innovation with the Swift 5, a Windows 10 PC that packs a lot of power in a sleek, light and ultra-thin design,” said Paul Donovan, Vice President, Partner and Device Solutions, Microsoft Corp. “The Swift 5 brings superior battery life, portability and the convenience of password-free logins with Windows Hello for those who are always on the go, whether for business or personal use.”