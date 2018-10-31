Lian Li LANCOOL ONE Digital White Edition Now Open for Pre-Orders

Lian Li Industrial Co. Ltd. is pleased to announce that pre-order for the LANCOOL ONE Digital White Edition will begin on October 30th, 2018. The LANCOOL ONE Digital White Edition includes all the great design features of the original LANCOOL ONE and the same level of quality but this time tailored for an audience looking for a more elegant, lighter color scheme for their build.

The LANCOOL ONE Digital White will still retain the RGB light-bar in the front panel which doubles as high-airflow intake vent as well as accent piece. The metallic front panel is done in a light, silver color with brushed metal finish, a hallmark of Lian Li craftsmanship. Lian Li is inviting everyone to join this pre-order launch and to celebrate and give back to their fans, a special giveaway will be held from October 30th where Lian Li accessories and PC parts from partners will be given away to Lian Li’s audience worldwide.

As a special celebration of the arrival of the Lian Li LANCOOL ONE Digital White Edition, Lian Li will be giving away special prizes. Starting October 30th to November 12th 2018, a giveaway raffle will be held for a chance to win Lian Li Strimer LED RGB cables, Lian Bora Lite 3pc. RGB fan sets, FSP Hydro GE 650W power supplies and XPG SPECTRIX D41 DDR4 RGB memory.

Nobody in the business does aluminum better than Lian Li and the LANCOOL ONE Digital White Edition continues that legacy with its stylish aluminum front panel which exudes a timeless, elegant vibe but is given a modern touch with impressive RGB lighting. The RGB lighting serves as both an accent piece for the front panel as well an ambient lighting for the internal chamber giving it a two-in-one function that provides a lot of value. The LEDs also illuminate front fans directly so users not using RGB fans on the front can get the illusion of using RGB fans on the front thanks to the front panel lighting.