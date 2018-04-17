LIAN LI Debuts PC-O11 Dynamic Chassis

Lian Li Industrial Co. Ltd., world’s leading manufacturer of aluminum chassis for enthusiasts and custom OEM/ODM case solutions, proudly introduces the latest addition to their family of enthusiast chassis with the PC-O11 Dynamic. Featuring an innovative multi-chamber box design from Lian Li, the PC-O11 Dynamic chassis step back and focuses on flexibility with plenty of space for water cooling options with support for up to three sets of 360mm radiators. The full view front and side panel tempered glass allows for excellent visibility of internal components while providing ease-of-use with a simple, tool-less design. The Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic also supports USB Type-C out-of-the-box with its Type-C connector in the front panel.

Lian Li builds upon the theme of the original PC-O11 and created the new PC-O11 Dynamic to focus on key features that system builders need. The PC-O11 Dynamic improves on the original PC-O11 by introducing a redefined layout approach. The PC-O11 Dynamic, as its name suggests, features a dynamic approach to its internal layout with the drive cages evolved with the introduction of the cable bar that serves as both a way to manage and conceal cables as well as function as a drive caddy. Lian Li also introduces a new dual-PSU option together with expanded cooling possibilities with support for up to three sets of 360mm radiators. The Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic is also more compact than its predecessor making it more accessible to everyone and its improved feature set utilizes smart design to make it one of Lian Li’s most powerful chassis yet.

Water cooling enthusiast will have incredible options on setting up their custom loops with the Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic capable of supporting up to a maximum of three sets of 360mm long radiators. Plenty of airflow paths from the rear of the chassis and bottom allow for optimal airflow options.

The PC-O11 Dynamic features a dual-chamber design with the power supply and drive cage located at the rear, allowing all component heat to be separated. Total of 9 fan mounting options give you the flexibility to precisely place your fans and radiators where it compliments your build. Various fan size options are available including 120mm and 140mm fan options. A total of 4 dust filters line the Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic for easy cleanup and maintenance of your case. The see-through glass panels let colorful LED fans to show through highlighting your creation further.

Lian Li maintains a high-quality standard in our products and the PC-O11 Dynamic continues that legacy with .8mm thick SECC and aluminium serving as the foundation for the chassis making it a sturdy chassis whilst maintaining elegance. The tool-less tempered glass panels round out the presentation of the PC-O11 Dynamic making it a visual centerpiece. Two thumbscrews secure all panels in position which are easily accessible and do not require any tools to remove. The motherboard tray supports most standards including full ATX, microATX and mini ITX as well as modern EATX motherboards. The motherboard tray is extended to fully accommodate longer motherboards allowing the grommeted cutouts to show through and provide plenty of space to route and manage cabling. The cutouts are conveniently placed in an angle so cables pass through cleaner for a more beautiful run to your motherboard.