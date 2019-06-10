Lexmark Signs up Iris Global as Distribution Partner to Strengthen SMB & Enterprise Business

Lexmark has signed in Iris Global Services as their Indian Distribution partner to strengthen their SMB and enterprise business. Lexmark has been operating in India for over 10 years and has stepped up its interest in smaller businesses and micro-working groups that remain an important and growing segment.

Lexmark is unveiling the Lexmark Two Series that has been designed to securely print, copy, fax, and scan, all within a compact and easy-to-use device. Its rapid printing capability of 34 pages per minute (A4), option of standard two-sided printing and Standard Wi-Fi enhanced connectivity supports mobile users. Its full-spectrum security ensures protection for enterprise-class devices. The printers are compact, lightweight, easy-to-move or tuck into tight spaces and weigh around 6.8 kg and 10 kg respectively. In addition to printing, the latter also scans up to 25 pages per minute.

Ms Sabrina Hall, Director Worldwide Channel Business Development said, “Lexmark is helping customers minimize costs by intentionally engineering devices to be tough workhorses, packed with power, speed, and built to last.”

“Despite the small size and weight of our printers, we’ve retained the signature Lexmark features that our customers know and love. Their energy management features reduce power consumption and is friendly both to the environment and small business budgets. These devices will be sold through Lexmark’s International (INDIA) Distributor, Iris Global Services Pvt Ltd which has a wide reach in the Indian market,” said Chris White, Lexmark’s Director of Product Marketing.

Sanjiv Kishen, Chairman, Iris Global Services, said, “We are excited to bring Lexmark Printers into our distribution network. Though they have already been in the market for the last one decade, their special interests in the Small Micro Workgroups make their potential phenomenal. Following the recent elections and as India enters a growth trajectory, business is looking up and we are expecting to close revenue of over Rs 50 crore with Lexmark this fiscal year.”