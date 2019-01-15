Leverage Edu raises Pre-Series A led by DSG Consumer Partners, Blume Ventures

Leverage Edu announced that it has raised a pre-series A round of funding led by DSG Consumer Partners & Blume Ventures.

The funds will boost the company’s mission to democratize access to mentorship by continuing its growth path and further developing the platform. This is the company’s second round of financing post a seed round raised late last year.

“We are excited to partner with DSG, who are champions at helping build much loved consumer brands, and with Blume, who’ve spearheaded helping tech companies scale – both of which we aspire to be. Over the last 12 months, we have grown from a college admissions platform to a full-stack career growth company, that helps students starting grade 8 with mentorship and assessments, moves to high schoolers and college goers applying to undergraduate and postgraduate programs, and goes right up to young professionals seeking high-end career advice from best-matched experts on our marketplace”, said Akshay Chaturvedi, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Leverage Edu.

Leverage Edu uses an AI tool to help students identify what program or college they are best suited for, and then matches them to a Mentor, selected from a vast panel of Expert Mentors, best-fitted to the unique profile the student for virtual mentorship sessions. “The best-fit mentor advising the student means that students who had not tasted success in multiple attempts before, are now suddenly able to win. That’s very empowering for us!”, Akshay Chaturvedi, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Leverage Edu added.

Deepak I. Shahdadpuri, Managing Director, DSG Consumer Partners said “We are bullish on the education sector globally, and in India. There is a need in the market to help students apply to better quality global education institutions, and to advise students on their careers, to help them get better jobs. Leverage Edu aims to address these needs, providing relevant, personalized advice to students and young professionals. We believe Akshay and Rajeev have the vision and ability to build Leverage Edu into one of India’s largest and most reliable career growth platforms.