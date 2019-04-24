Lenovo Legion Just Got Savage Upgrades

Today’s gamers want the option to be unglued from their desks and battle stations for intense gameplay. To help address this player need, Lenovo has leveled up five gaming laptops in its strong line-up with the latest 9th Gen Intel Core high-performance mobile processors and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 and 1660 Ti GPUs, plus added two new laptops—the Lenovo Legion Y7000 and IdeaPad L340 Gaming—to its gaming offerings.

First unveiled at CES®, the upgraded Lenovo Legion Y740, Y540 and Y7000p1laptops are more than powerful enough to handle today’s most graphically intensive titles, from action-packed MOBAs (multiplayer online battle arena), scenic RPGs (role playing games) to heart-pounding FPS (first-person shooters).

Supercharged with new graphics and processor options, using a desktop PC for amped-performance is now just player’s choice—not a requirement. Lenovo laptops offer modern gamers the tri-fold experience of unparalleled mobility with sleek sophistication on the outside and savage performance and fast screen refresh rates on the inside; three huge reasons to take on triple-A titles with Lenovo at your fingertips.

Enhanced features such as more powerful CPUs and GPUs with nearly zero waiting times are attributes gamers value most, according to the latest Lenovo PC gaming whitepaper, “Next Gen Gamers: Beyond the Stereotype.” Through a panel of 7,800 global respondents, Lenovo is listening to the gaming community on what they want from their current gaming PC, and their next.

“Gamers rank graphics as most important; and unlike some other types of PC buyers, they’re confident in their ability to understand the pros and cons of different hardware specifications, making them different from other consumers. And at Lenovo, we believe different is better,” said Dilip Bhatia, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo.

Gamers need to be ready to play in any scenario—on their couch, at their desk, or in a hotel room. Lenovo is committed to bringing gamers the high-performance tools they need to play wherever they are and how they want, for a fun and immersive experience every time.

Gamers can get their hands on our premium offering that has only gotten better over time. The Lenovo Legion Y740 comes refreshed with up to the latest 9th Gen Intel Core i7 mobile processor and Windows 10 Home. Choose from top-of-the-line graphics with up to next-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 with Max-Q design, available on both the 15-inch and 17-inch model, or the latest GeForce GTX 1660 Tias another GPU option.