Lenovo launches New Range of Ultra-slim laptops

Lenovo unveiled its latest range of Ultra-slim laptops which combine the best of mobility, high performance and great battery life available at amazing price points.

‘S’ in the new line-up stands for SLIM. Rajesh Thadani, Executive Director – Consumer Business and Ecommerce, Lenovo India said, “Our new Ultra-slim portfolio reinforces Lenovo’s commitment to continuously innovate and create truly different experiences”. He further added, “With our announcements today, we are bringing ultraportable laptops for the Indian market across price points and making the latest technology accessible to all.”

Ideapad 530S is Lenovo’s premium offering in the Ultra-slim portfolio. Powered with 8th Gen Intel Core processors for seamless computing, reliable 512 GB SSD storage for faster boot ups and up to 8 hours of battery life, the laptop is the best bet for consumers who are always on the go. It comes with a complete metallic finish and a Rapid charge feature which provides 2 hours of usage with 15 minutes of charge. Extremely sleek and slim with a weight of 1.49 kgs and a thinness of 16.4mm, the device has three-sided narrow bezels for a life like view. It is entertainment ready with a 35.49 cm (14.0) Full HD IPS display and Harman speakers with Dolby audio. A fingerprint reader, backlit keyboard, faster data transfer with reversible Type C port and dedicated 2GB Nvidia MX 150 graphics make it a sleek powerhouse.

Lenovo has also launched its Ideapad 330S for consumers seeking affordability. Available in both 35.49 cm (14.0) and 39.49 cm (15.6), it is an easy on pocket notebook designed for students and professionals who have longer commutes. Starting at just 1.67 kgs, the laptop comes with a metallic finish on the top cover and is 24% lighter compared to the traditional clamshells at the same price. The device is powered with 8th Gen Intel Core processors, features a Full HD IPS display and HDD/SSD storage option. It has a backlit keyboard and supports up to 4GB dedicated graphics for great efficiency.

The all new portfolio is available with the Back To College offer where consumers can avail 2 years of additional warranty, 1 year of PremiumCare, 1 year of Accidental Damage Protection along with gift vouchers at breakthrough prices.

Lenovo is the only PC brand in the category to offer 1 year of PremiumCare support and 1 year of Accidental damage Protection. PremiumCare provides 24*7 tech support on hardware and software issues, extended field service and a Zero dead pixel policy. Accidental Damage Protection allows consumers to avail replacement/repair of the damaged component and an option of On-Site repair.