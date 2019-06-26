Lenovo Announced ‘Made To Order’ Service for India

Lenovo announced its ‘Made To Order’ service for India, the first of its kind for our nation. The service is available for Lenovo’s iconic ThinkPad line and will be rolled out for other Lenovo brands later this year. This service brings to users the option to create a true factory-built custom PC and offers over 100,000 configurations.

“At Lenovo, we understand that in today’s world every individual uses a laptop differently, because of which there has been a growing demand for personalized laptops, which cater to specific needs. The launch of this service is a big step in our journey to becoming a truly customer-centric company and will prove to be a compelling proposition for our direct e-commerce business on www.lenovo.com”, said Rahul Agarwal, CEO & MD Lenovo, India.

The laptops ordered using this unique service will be custom created at Lenovo’s state-of-the-art facility using precision automation technology and will be delivered to customers’ doorsteps in just over two weeks. Lenovo’s service is unique and disruptive as it gives the customers a true built to order factory-made laptop where the final product is the exact craftsmanship of style and performance they have always dreamt of.