Lapcare Introduces All New Smartoo Wireless Keyboard Mouse Combo, L999

Lapcare L999 Wireless combo offers an attractive combo pack that contains a universal & ergonomically designed 2.4G Wireless Keyboard & 2.4G Wireless Optical Mouse bundled with a host of new contemporary features. It’s a great combo of style, quality and technology. This keyboard gives you a relaxing work experience. It uses the membrane technology that gives silent key operations, cushioning effect to your finger and hence adds comfort for prolonged working. The space bar and the enter keys an improved quality for extended service life.

The 2.4G Wireless optical mouse is smart, ergonomically and aesthetically designed. This high quality moue offer relaxed and stress free use for long working hours, without straining your palm and fingers. Connect the receiver to the USB port & can be place keyboard & mouse up to 8-10m from the wireless device, and avoid desktop cables clutter.

It offers a variety of color options such as Gold , Titanium , Black+Silver, White+Silver , Black.