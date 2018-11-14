KPIT Wins ‘Distinguished Partner Award’ at the Oracle JD Edwards Summit

KPIT Technologies, a technology company and Oracle Platinum level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announced that it has won the Distinguished Partner Award in the ‘Process Innovation – Complement JDE with SaaS’ category at the 9th Annual Oracle JD Edwards Summit.

The award recognizes KPIT’s leadership role in process and technology innovation and its capability of maximizing customers’ existing Oracle JD Edwards investments by implementing cloud technologies that complement the existing systems. The amalgamation can equip users to gain a competitive advantage, and rapidly respond to evolving business conditions and capture opportunities in their industry.

“KPIT is honored to be recognized with the much-coveted Oracle Distinguished Partner Award for our capabilities and innovations around Oracle JD Edwards and Cloud technologies. The award demonstrates our innovation and technology expertise to strengthen Oracle JD Edwards systems by deploying cloud, so our customers can get the best out of their existing Oracle JD Edwards investments and achieve their business objectives,” said Baljeet Chhazal, Senior Vice President and Global Head, IES Business Unit, KPIT Technologies.

“We congratulate KPIT on achieving Oracle’s Distinguished Partner Award in the category ‘Process Innovation – Complement JDE with SaaS’,” said Lyle Ekdahl, senior vice president Product Development, Oracle. “This achievement is a testament to their innovation excellence that drives real value for the customer.”

KPIT is one of the world’s largest Oracle JD Edwards service providers with 150+ global implementations under its belt. The company helped businesses of multiple domains implement and manage Oracle JD Edwards for over three decades in 77 countries. With a team of 2000+ Oracle professionals, KPIT holds more than 20 Oracle Specializations and 5 Oracle Advanced Specializations.