Konica Minolta To Deploy India’s First AccurioJet KM-1 UV Inkjet Press

Konica Minolta Business Solutions will be installing its first AccurioJet KM-1 UV Inkjet press in India.

The cutting-edge AccurioJet KM-1 UV Inkjet press solution which comes with a B2 plus Sheet-fed was first unveiled at DRUPA 2012. The solution during its launch garnered significant admiration particularly for its unprecedented image production quality and capability to print on a host of media.

AccurioJet KM-1 UV Inkjet press, Konica Minolta’s innovative inkjet press can efficiently cater to latest production demands and incorporates patented UV inkjet technology, traditional sheet feeding and effective media handling up to B2+ size. The solution also eliminates the use of special digital stocks or expensive coatings and can easily handle quality jobs on a wide range of substrates

The trend setting print output is achieved with Konica Minolta’s high-resolution print heads, 1800IS, which produces true 1,200 x 1,200 dpi resolution. Konica Minolta’s proprietary UV ink furnishes high quality light fastness as well as scratch resistance print outputs. This eliminates the scenario of complaints from end consumers regarding scratches or rub offs without lamination or any post printing treatment. The company’s original print head design and patented UV ink technology produces outstanding print results. Printing business also gets benefited from image quality a wide color gamut and quality that matches offset.

AccurioJet KM-1 UV Inkjet Press also delivers 100 percent consistency in paper feeding, registration, image quality and repeatability. This absolute consistency comes from excellent front-to-back registration accuracy, enabled by a gripper-to-gripper offset technology. Also, with this solution eradicating the requirement of pre and post printing processes, printing business can save significantly on turnaround time and operating expenditures to soar profit margins.

”The industry-leading AccurioJet KM-1 UV Inkjet press solution has set new standards in the global industrial printing segment with its unprecedented output quality, short turnaround time and extremely low operating costs. With a perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and compact design, AccurioJet KM-1 UV Inkjet is set to revolutionize the Indian printing market,” said Yoshinori Koide, Director – Business Strategy & Project Management Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Pvt Ltd.