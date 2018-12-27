Konica Minolta showcases its wide range of innovative digital printing solutions at Interprint Expo 2018 in Chandigarh

Konica Minolta Business Solutions recently participated in Interprint Expo 2018. Hosted in Chandigarh from December 14 to December 17, 2018, the high-profile exhibition saw Konica Minolta once again underline its advanced technological capabilities in the digital printing space through live demonstrations of its wide range of state-of-the-art digital printing solutions.

During the four-day event, Konica Minolta showcased several innovative digital printing solutions, including the AccurioPress 6100, the AccurioPress C3070, and the bizhub PRO 1100. It also displayed various samples created by Dulari Digital, a Punjab-based business which had recently installed the MGI JETvarnish 3D. Through these demonstrations, Konica Minolta gave attendees at the event a first-hand experience of the differentiation that Konica Minolta’s cutting-edge digital printing technology brought to the table.

Speaking on the demonstration, Vijay Kamat, National Product Manager – Industrial Print, Konica Minolta Business Solutions India, said, “Consumer demands and requirements are evolving at a rapid pace, and the industry needs to keep pace with this ongoing evolution. Through these demonstrations, we have highlighted how Konica Minolta’s cutting-edge digital printing solutions can help print and printing businesses to cater to the demand for new-age print jobs, thus diversifying their operations and maximising their profitability.”

Two top-of-the-line production printers from Konica Minolta, the AccurioPress C3070 and the AccurioPress C6100 combine high-speed colour print production with integrated finishing capabilities to deliver superlative quality prints with high consistency. They can handle a wide range of media of varying thickness and length, and have the IQ-501 – an intelligent quality optimiser which continuously monitors and adjusts colour and front-to-back registration during printing – as an optional feature. Both the AccurioPress C3070 and the AccurioPress C6100 are designed for swift, accurate, and high-quality print operations, with minimal manual intervention and no requirement for any special skills, enabling them to deliver unmatched print productivity, versatility, and usability.

The Konica Minolta bizhub PRO 1100, on the other hand, is the perfect entry point into digital black and white printing. Designed for superior productivity and operational flexibility, the bizhub PRO 1100 delivers best-in-class printing speed, along with modular paper feeding and versatile finishing options. This makes it perfect for small to medium print and printing businesses looking to expand their operations and improve profitability by catering to the ever-evolving market requirements.

Interprint Expo is a premier exhibition for the printing and packaging industries which provides a unique platform to buyers and sellers of pre-press, in-press, post-press, finishing, converting, digital & signage, and packaging machines to explore investment, collaborations, and knowledge-sharing. Organised by OPA & Udan Media and Communications Pvt Ltd., the latest edition of the event aimed at reflecting the market’s evolutionary path driven by new needs, competition, technology, channels, and other developments.