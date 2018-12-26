Konica Minolta Installs MGI JETVARNISH 3D with Ifoil at Ludhiana-based Dulari Digital

Adding yet another successful partnership to its growing portfolio, Konica Minolta Business Solutions, a global leader in advanced imaging and networking technologies, has recently installed the MGI JETVARNISH 3D along with IFOIL, at the Ludhiana-based printing firm, Dulari Digital.

Commenting on the investment, Aman Dulari, Director, Dulari Digital, said, “The MGI JETVARNISH 3D offers cutting-edge post printing capabilities which have enabled us to carry out a whole new range of high-quality printing jobs. The machine has added substantial value to our printing jobs, while its high output has augmented our productivity to a great extent. Many electroplating requirements, especially for wedding album market, would be converted to UV and foiling effects thro MGI technology. We are indeed thankful to Konica Minolta for its support during and after the installation process of the machine which enabled us to get the equipment up and running in no time.”

Capable of variable-data print runs, from a single print to several thousands, the MGI JETvarnish 3D is ideal for operations with offset, packaging and digital presses of up to 64×120 cm format. It delivers visually stunning, high-quality prints with 3D or traditional flat spot UV coating, and is particularly well-suited for applications such as book covers, brochures, business & invitation cards, and packaging.

Vijay Kamat, National Product Manager – Industrial Print, Konica Minolta Business Solutions India, commented, “We are committed to identifying appropriate solutions to match our clients’ printing requirements and delivering the best-in-class printing technology to help them amplify their production capabilities. The MGI system will allow Dulari Digital’s customers to include special effects on the pre-printed sheets, such as spot varnish, hot foiling, embossing or 3D effects with different level of thickness. We also provide them complete support throughout, from installation to during the stage production stage with necessary assistance on how to enhance their productivity and cost-efficiency. We are extremely glad with the positive response from Dulari Digital, and are looking to help more printing businesses across the country with our innovative range of printing solutions in the near future.”