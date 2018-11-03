Konica Minolta India joins hands with China-based Brotech Graphic

Konica Minolta Business Solutions has recently partnered with China-based Brotech Graphics Co. Ltd. The association is aimed at sourcing accessories for the Konica Minolta AccurioPress 190 Label Press. Post the tie-up, Konica Minolta India will promote the AccurioPress 190 with the unwinder/rewinder developed by Brotech Graphics.

Established in 2004 in Shenzhen, China, Brotech Graphics is today a global leader in post-printing finishing of labels. The company has conducted more than 700 installations in over 45 countries, and has a robust agency network in 40+ countries.

With the demand for innovative label applications on the rise, Konica Minolta India aims to capitalise on the lucrative emerging business opportunity with its cutting-edge label printing and packaging solutions such as the AccurioLabel 190. Equipped with the AccurioPro Print Manager, the AccurioLabel 190 has high-precision image processing and formation process capabilities and delivers best-in-class printing speeds, performance, productivity, and image stability. Its minimal paper wastage, low power consumption, and compact design – along with excellent media handling and convenient job management – also make it the perfect choice for printers looking to cater to new-age label, packaging, and print enhancement demands.

Label converters and commercial printers face an increasing number of print label jobs for small to medium editions, which they are expected to produce in ever-shorter processing times. With conventional flexo and offset printing, it is hardly possible to produce such orders profitably. Meanwhile though, they can be processed easily and efficiently thanks to the flexibility of digital printing. AL 190 Digital Label Press bridges this gap to provide right solution to produce short run digital labels.

Few highlights of the press are, speed of 18.9 m/min, 1200 DPI resolution with 256 gradation expressed in 1 pixel, color management support, easy to use equipment, no precoating of media, image density control technology with Simitri HD E toner technology. Variety of label substrates can be used like adhesive sticker papers, Yupo, PET, PP and synthetic media.

The AccurioLabel 190 is ideal tool for expansion into new markets and presents a new business opportunity to label converters already established in the industry, as well as commercial printers looking to explore new opportunities. At the same time, this new digital label press is perfect for complementary use with existing analogue and digital machines.