Kodak Alaris Wins BLI Winter Pick Award for Outstanding Departmental Scanner

Keypoint Intelligence – Buyers Lab (BLI) has recognized Alaris,a Kodak Alaris business with a Winter 2019 Pick award. The Alaris S2040 Scanner received the Pick award for Outstanding Departmental Scanner.

“The Alaris S2040 was an impressive performer across the board in all of our hands-on testing,” said Lee Davis, Keypoint Intelligence’s Editor of Scanner/Software Evaluation. “The device wraps exceptional media handling capabilities and a robust software package into an easy user experience to help busy departments optimize their business processes where digital solutions and paper intersect.”Davis also noted that the Alaris S2040 delivers an array of intelligent, automated features that can simplify and accelerate business processes that involve scanning. “The device offers exceptional media handling capabilities that prevent data loss while keeping information flowing seamlessly,” he commented.

Designed to help businesses capture information with superior image quality and accuracy, the Alaris S2040 Scanner’s Embedded Image Processing is fast and effective, capable of processing 40 pages-per-minute/80 images-per-minute without depending on a PC.

This model features an 80-sheet automatic document feeder (ADF) and supports the Alaris Passport Accessory and the Integrated A4/Legal Size Flatbed Accessory, offering users more flexibility to scan a variety of document types.

The S2040 Scanner is bundled with Alaris Smart Touch functionality which streamlines the scanning processes and provides users with one-touch simplicity. In addition, Perfect Page technology provides state-of-the-art capabilities for image enhancement, ensuring clean, crisp, images even for very challenging documents and mixed document batches. The S2040 also leverages Intelligent Document Protection, Active Feed and Controlled Output Stacking technologies to preserve originals, prevent data loss and ensure an uninterrupted flow of information.