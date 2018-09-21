Kodak Alaris Offers New Desktop Scanners with Added Services

Alaris, a Kodak Alaris business, is expanding its portfolio to provide several convenient and affordable new options for purchasing its award-winning information capture solutions. Alaris Capture Pro Software and Alaris Info Input Solution are now available as one-year subscriptions in addition to existing perpetual licensing options.

Affordability is the key benefit to customers. According to a survey conducted by IDC, the acquisition cost of solutions is the largest hurdle for businesses to clear when automating document-based workflows. A subscription modeloffers a lower barrier to entry.Customers can pay as they go and align spending with usage of the software instead of investing in a large upfront capital purchase.

An added benefit is that subscription-based pricing gives customers the flexibility to scale up and down based on needs of the business. “Alaris is committed to support clients who choose traditional perpetual licenses as well as those who prefer a subscription-based model,” said Don Lofstrom, President & General Manager, Alaris, a Kodak Alaris Business.

Professional Services are designed to extend the advantage of owning a scanner from Alaris. Alaris analysts, consultants,and trainers have a wealth of image science expertise and are committed to delivering technical and operationalsupport to help customers plan, upgrade and optimize their document capture solution.

“Our field and remote service team is constantly training to address the needs of well over 100,000 Alaris and OEM scanners across the world,” said Lofstrom. “First-time fix rates greater than 91% means our image science experts not only fix it right, but do so with the minimum interruption to our customers’business. Alaris is ISO-9001 certified and we only use genuine repair parts. Our unique ability to serve customers around the world with responsiveness, technical accuracy, and professionalism is unmatched in the industry.”

Alaris is expanding its award-winning S2000 Scanner line with the addition of the Alaris S2040 Scanner. This new 40 page-per-minute device delivers all the embedded image processingpower of the S2050 and S2070 Scanners at a lower price point for customers who want a more affordable option. The S2040 features the latest Alaris Perfect Page technology and is bundled with Smart Touch Software. It also supports the Alaris Passport Accessory and the Integrated A4/Legal Size Flatbed Accessory.

“The Alaris S2040 Scanner offers fast and reliable scanning, versatile media handling, and intelligent, automated features to simplify scanning and optimize business processes,” said Lee Davis, Editor for Scanners and Solutions at BLI. Earlier this year, Alaris won Buyers Lab’s prestigious Scanner Line of the Year Award for an unprecedented third consecutive year. “Alaris continues to set the standard for what a scanner needs to be in the age of digital transformation,” said Davis.