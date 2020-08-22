Kodak Alaris Announces Global Alliance with UiPath

Kodak Alaris has announced a global alliance with UiPath, one of the world’s leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software companies.

The collaboration will enable both companies’ channel partners and customers to leverage Kodak Alaris’ award-winning information capture solutions and UiPath software to accelerate digital transformation by automating and streamlining business processes.

The companies also introduced their integration via the Alaris Capture Pro to UiPath Orchestrator Connector, which provides a seamless connection between fully indexed, high quality images from Kodak scanners and UiPath bots.

RPA is the key to working smarter and for many organizations – in particular, those most reliant on paperbased processes – has the potential to be truly transformative when used to modernize information and data capture.

The alliance between UiPath and Kodak Alaris will generate new business opportunities for system integrators and software vendors, helping them expand RPA projects and deliver intelligent scanning and information capture solutions to customers in sectors including Government, Financial Services, Logistic and Healthcare.

“We are delighted to announce this global alliance with UiPath, whose software is among the leading tools for building RPA robots,” said Vanilda Grando, Director Global Sales Development, Alaris division of Kodak Alaris. “Intelligent information capture combined with RPA is especially powerful for finance, IT and IT services, operations and information governance. The combination of Kodak Alaris scanners, software and services, with UiPath’s RPA platform will enable partners to take their customers’ information capture to the next level, making total automation and paper-free processes a business reality.”

The UiPath RPA platform automates sequences of repeatable processes, minimizes disruption, uncovers efficiencies and provides insights, making the path to digital transformation fast and cost-effective. Once information is captured via the scanner, software robots complete repetitive, rules-based tasks such as moving files and folders, extracting structured data from documents and executing processes with it.

“Our two technologies complement one another,” said George Roth, Senior Manager, Technology Alliances at UiPath. “It’s not about taking people out of the loop, it’s about being able to reallocate them and bring them back in if needed. For example, you could set a threshold for OCR read rates at 90%. If the RPA solution doesn’t meet the 90% threshold, the bot will send it to a human for review. So, there’s an opportunity to really make a good human-in-the-loop partnership.”