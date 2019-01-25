Keep Everything Recorded for your Home Entertainment with AVerMedia ER130

AVerMedia Technologies, Inc. announced the availability of ER130. The device is a stand-alone recorder that captures HDMI videos as you watch them on TV without the need of PC. With the combination of the latest technology and high quality hardware interface, ER130 provides easy way for users to preserve all the wonders and excitements they see on TV.

Be it your games or sports games, EzRecorder 130 easily records 1080p 60fps HDMI videos at just press of a button, or on a schedule, even when TV is powered off. With the remote control, users can now view the recorded videos at their leisure. Also, the new snapshot function lets user capture favorite moments onto inspiring high-quality pictures with just one click. Additionally, EzRecorder 130 makes post-production easy as well. The built-in video editor allows users to trim and merge clips seamlessly without a PC.

