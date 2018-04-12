Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences organized The Coimbatore Digital Summit 2018

Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences held The Coimbatore Digital Summit on 10th April 2018. The theme of the Summit was Think Big | Execute Smart | Deliver Growth.

The Summit discussed how marketers are moving into a world where text is no longer the primary means of interaction. The growth of images, voice-powered navigation and video across social media, digital commerce and search is changing the way audience is interacting with brands and experiences.

The event was commenced with an inaugural session and followed by three-panel discussions: The First Panel dialog on “Showcasing Strategy Supercharged; Charting a Course for Success in a Rapidly Changing Digital World”. The Second Panel dialog on “Content Marketing in a Post-Text World”. The Third Panel dialog on “Showcasing in the Fake News Era”. The event witnessed several renowned speakers.

Essential changes have developed with the advancement in technology. The ways we can draw in with them that is worth considering. The digital age is going to empower the youth said by Dr. P.Mannar Jawahar, Vice Chancellor of KITS University.

The Digital conference united Influential Leaders, Policy Makers, Eminent Digital Media Practitioners and Key Stakeholders to make an unparalleled stage for the trade of exchanges. The representatives to the meeting incorporated MD’s; CEO’s; CMO’s; Marketing Heads; Advertising Heads; Sales Heads; Strategy Heads; Brand Heads; Public Relation and Communication Heads; Digital Marketing Professionals; Social Media Professionals; Digital Marketing Enthusiasts; Media Professionals; Academicians; Students; and so on.

The event was followed by distribution of Digital Excellence Award 2018. This honor praised business brilliance and advancement in the field of computerized innovations over a wide scope of controls, making it the just a single of its kind in India. The Felicitation was done by Dr.M.J.Xavier, Dean of Law & Management of KITS University. The award for Outstanding contribution in Digital Marketing was bagged by eight recipients, Mr.RBU Shyam Kumar, President Cornerstone-Channel Channelizers; Ms.Arunima Singh, Senior Account Director Adfactors PR Private Ltd; Mr. Rob Peck, Director-Client Services 03M Directional Marketing; Mr.Faheed Ahmed, Founder and CEO BYT India; Mr.Rohit Uttamchandani, Head- Digital Advertising & Content Marketing of Social Beat; Mr.Chitranjit Deb, CEO of Bigwig Media Private Limited; Mr. Logesh Kumar CEO of INFOZUB; Mr.Sorav Jain CEO Echovme.