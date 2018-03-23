GALAX has built its reputation as an elite designer and manufacturer of many of the most popular OEM-branded graphic card products on the market today. Galax continues to lead in a high level of service to its customers over its rivals by offering direct replacement of a graphics card, SSD and Memory. Kaizen Infoserve is now the authorized service partner of GALAX with a strong network of 43 service centers across India providing RMA services. This is a giant step forward in RMA service and only from GALAX.

All GALAX products are built with high quality components and have a minimal RMA rate. However, GALAX is willing to spend more on after-sales service which substantially speeds up the RMA process to customers and gains a competitive advantage. GALAX believes that the majority of consumers expect top notch after-sales service and this alone can influence buying decisions.

Kaizen Infoserve supports RMA status updates, service center information, RMA generation, product warranty verification, technical and compatibility related issues and other services the same day.