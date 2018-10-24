JVC launches its festive edition ‘XS-N218BC’ speaker with decorative lights

JVC announces festive edition, the ultra-portable, loud Sound ‘XS-N218BC’ speaker that sets the party mood wherever you go!

The Party Starter XS-N218BC is a powerful full-range bluetooth speaker with colourful beat-synced lighting that makes any place into a party space. Connect wirelessly with any Bluetooth music player or smart device, crank up the volume, and let the light show begin. The speaker also comes with an integrated strap/Handle which allows complete mobility.

The 15W RMS output, brings alive an audio experience that comes booming with depth and immersion, making you appreciate the aural wonders of signature JVC technology. The speaker runs on built-in 2000Amh rechargeable battery for up to 11 hours of music and 8 hours of continuous playback.

The speaker also comes with built in FM in it to just enjoy live streaming music anywhere. Constructed with multiple connectivity options like USB/MicroSD/AUX the speaker makes listening to music easier with the 10-meter range for wireless connectivity. The speaker also has a mic input in it.

The product is already available with leading retail stores and online portal across India.