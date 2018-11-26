JVC launches 75 inches 4K UHD Smart TV 75N785C at affordable price

JVC, the Japanese brand that has entered India with Veira Group (one of the largest OEM for Consumer Durables in India) brings another extension to the JVC Portfolio launches 75inches 4K UHD Smart TV ’75N785C’.Impeccable screen pictures, magnificent sound and user-friendly technology all come together in the powerful and robust JVC TV.

Modern and polished, the sleek design naturally fills the contours of your space with refined design. Powered by the latest technology that optimizes every scene, every frame and every pixel to give rich colors, superior contrast and in-depth detailing. Enjoy sharp, crisp images with 4K UHD TV that has 4x more pixels than FHD TV. Now you can see even the small details in every scene.

The TV is Powered with a screen resolution of 3840×2160 and a Panel that brings dynamic contrast ratio of 5000:1, to create an eternal impact on the visual senses. Supported with the Android 4.4, in a larger and smarter television, the TV brings seamless access to unlimited apps like Netflix, Amazon etc.The75-inch Smart TV comes with the Dual core processor which makes browsing experience seamless.

The TV is Powered with 1GB RAM &storage space up to 8GB to help you access and store files and application without any hassle. Engineered to deliver the most superior sound the TV features 20W in built Box Speakers with bass and treble adjustment that allows you to experience even the faintest sound very clearly giving you an intense audio visual experience.

Speaking on the launch Sharan Maini – Business Development Director, JVC Group says, “India is moving towards larger sizes as the youth of India are now more aspirational and the TVs are becoming more affordable. JVC gets its luxury segment with the 75” Ultra HD Smart TV for the newer aspirational people of India.”

Streaming content from your smartphone is as easy as it gets with the MHL feature, allowing you to connect your TV to a smartphone, tablet or other device physically, to let you enjoy your favorite content on the Big screen. Connectivity Options include 3 HDMI and 2 USB Slots to connect any External devices to TV.

Easily navigate all functions of the TV with an in-built Air Mouse. The product is already available with Kohinoor retail stores and other retail stores across parts of India.