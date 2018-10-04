JVC Launches 2.1 Speaker range, XS-XN21

JVC announced its newest 2.1 home audio speaker range ‘XS-XN21’ loaded with powerful sound drivers and effective audio technology, for an incredible sound experience in your living room.

The speaker is armed with cutting edge sound technology that offers an immersive audio experience with dramatic styling and unique LED lights. Check the track’s details, volume or adjustments, on the bright LED screen embedded in the speaker.

Boasting the powerful clarity of sound with 500 Watt PMPO the speaker brings an edgy roughness balanced with style. The 4″ subwoofer system packs the loudest sound possible. The speaker produces thumping sound with 16W of output power that makes it your top-most music system. Designed to enhance your every experience the speaker takes the listening to the next level.

The speaker connects to smartphone, laptops or smart TVs with the inbuilt Bluetooth feature. User could also connect the USB devices, or SD card, to play the songs from any storage space. In addition, the AUX allows direct connect to the speaker. So enjoy every moment, with the multitude of functions.

Featuring great looks and greater performance, the speaker comes with inbuilt FM Radio function. Adjust the volume, change the track or operate the speaker from anywhere across the room; with the remote control console, the power to operate the speaker is in users hands.