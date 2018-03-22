JVC announces its first Bluetooth speaker in India, XS-XN226

JVC now expands its portfolio and announced the launch of its newest Bluetooth speaker, which is brimming with amazing sound quality and perfect definition of entertainment.

Loud and Clear Sound is one paradigm of its excellence, but also the attractive designing is classy yet trendy. The very first portable Bluetooth speaker from JVC could be carried conveniently in your hand; with the handheld; it’s lightweight, compact and the ultra-thin design stylishly falls into your pocket at ease.

Speaking of which, it also comes with a holder at back of unit for standing devices, so incorporate your phone and just enjoy the seamless music. To enhance the sturdiness, XS-XN226 is housed with a High-quality rubber oil coating which not just gives it a smooth and matte finish, but also a plus-point for durability.

Amazingly boasting a pitch perfect sound of clarity with correct bass and tuned treble, the speaker may look small, but can turn on a drawing room to a party hall. The speakers are integrated with innovative sound boosters to calibrate the sound just as one would think it should be, ear-pleasing and loud. The technology embedded in this small package delivers you premium quality audio and dynamic sound with each tone mapping a distortion free bass foundation to a just-as-wanted high.

High-Powered with 1000mAh lithium rechargeable battery and RMS of 8W, the two distinct outputs let’s you enjoy the uninterrupted music for long hours. The speaker can be the voice to your movies, play your desirable music any time anywhere, for never-ending 5-8 hours. Integrated with the latest Bluetooth version and peak music power output of 5000W PMPO, the stereo effect is all over the speakers’ words.

“Receiving such a phenomenal response on our first tower speaker, we are proud to present the audience our very first Bluetooth speaker to the Indian market. With innovative and stylish features, integrated, the speaker is your perfect music companion,” shares, the spokesperson at JVC, Sharan Maini – Director- Business Development at JVC India.

To the extent of connectivity features, besides Bluetooth, you can also directly wire your phone with the speaker, thanks to AUX output availability; it suits the most audio devices. Braced with a TF card support output port, you can even access songs from your Memory cards, at the spur of the moment.