JAYS releases the a-Seven Wireless headphone

The a-Seven Wireless is built on the success of its predecessor, u-Jays Wireless. Representing Jays’ key values; great sound with minimalistic design, a-Seven Wireless is built to last with aluminum housing. a-Seven offers an unrivaled wireless Bluetooth performance with 25 hours of playtime.

The color spectra is built on a combination between JAYS previous product range and inspirations from contemporary market observations. The a-Seven comes in Black, Gray, Green and Dusty rose colors.

“This is an on-ear product that we expect a lot from in the next coming years. Our design team made an excellent job of combining material and colors, hitting a key price point”, says Henrik Andersson, CEO at JAYS

JAYS is a global Swedish brand that exists to create engaging experiences based on a genuine belief in everyone’s right to great sound. A JAYS product is a statement of true care for its user. Jays Group AB (publ) has a heritage of simplicity that permeates everything it does, and renders products that are intuitive, timeless and built to last.