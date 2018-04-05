Javaji Softech sees a huge opportunity in the German IT job market

Javaji Softech GmbH celebrating its 20th year in the German IT Hiring & staffing industry foresees a robust and growing business in the years ahead. While the German economy continues to grow, the blip could come from a talent shortage that many sectors are waking up to. As of December end 2017, the industry had a shortfall of around 55000 jobs waiting to be filled up across sectors in the IT and Technology space.

Being a specialist in the IT talent acquisition space, Javaji Softech GmbH has over the past 20 years enabled several large and small business entities across Germany find the right talent. Javaji Softech understands the German work place well and the demand for quality manpower, and has been placing key resources across the staffing requirements covering Permanent, Temporary, Part-time or Freelancer opportunities in IT, Automation, Technology, Engineering and many other sectors.

Krishna Javaji, Founder and CEO of Javaji Softech GmbH said, “We have grown with the staffing and recruitment industry in the market and have seen very closely the Talent space and understand the unique German work culture; the near future will be a combination of man-machine collaboration with AI, Robotics, Predictive analysis, Chat bots and more to come; we are geared to rise to the next level with Data science, Social search, machine learning and other future hiring technologies to stay on top of the curve”.

Javaji Softech, over the past 20 years has set up strong base across key talent hubs and operates out of the USA, Europe and India markets tapping into the rich IT talent pool. It has developed a deep pipeline of excellent resources that can help bridge the Talent gap in the German IT market. With a strong top management, wide networking amongst clients and candidates, deep talent footprint across global markets, Javaji Softech is set to scale new heights in the marketplace leveraging their two decades of hands on market experience with the latest hiring software technology to deliver the right talent resources to clients.