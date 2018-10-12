Japan IT Week Autumn 2018 to expand with 120% rise in exhibitors and 25% rise in visitor numbers

Japan IT Week Autumn is the world’s leading IT show, and in its ninth year running, Japan IT Week Autumn has grown to be one of the largest comprehensive B-to-B IT shows in Japan held in autumn. This year the show is expected to gather the biggest show in its history, in number of exhibitors and professional visitors from

the industry.

Overall, the show is composed of ten independent exhibitions: 9th Cloud Computing Expo Japan Autumn, 8th Web & Digital Marketing Expo Autumn, 8th Information Security Expo Autumn, 8th Mobile Solutions

Expo Autumn, 7th Data Center Expo Autumn, 7th Big Data Management Expo Autumn, 6th Direct Commerce Solutions Expo Autumn , 4th IoT/M2M Expo Autumn, 2nd Store & Retail IT Solutions Expo Autumn and 2nd AI & Business Automation Expo Autumn.

Across the ten exhibitions, the latest technologies and solutions from Japan, Asia and the world will be showcased including major exhibitors such as NTT Communications, Microsoft Japan, Zoho Japan, Ricoh, Sony Mobile Communications, Information Services International Dentsu, Contela,Ebay Japan, Faytech, SCSK, Oracle, Mizuho Information & Research Institute, Paypal, Fujifilm, Casio Computer and many more.

750 exhibitors will be exhibiting (647exhibitors in 2017) , and to conduct business with such exhibitors, 50,000 professional visitors are forecasted to participate, which will be an approximately 25% increase from last year.

Besides the overall size increase of the show, 2nd AI & Business Automation Expo Autumn will be the exhibition to pay extra attention to this year as the IT industry is entering the new era of Artificial Intelligence . Last year, he show has attracted so many IT professionals, resulting tightly packed aisles.