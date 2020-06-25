iValue partners with Lookout to provide Enterprise Mobile Security

iValue InfoSolutions, India’s fastest-growing technology aggregator, has partnered with American Cloud-based Mobile Security solutions provider Lookout, a cybersecurity company delivering a radically new approach to protect organizations against advanced & targeted attacks on mobile endpoints. This move is in line of strengthening iValue’s commitment to protecting and transforming digital assets of organizations across industries.

Mobile device security protects your data from security threats that lead to data breaches, unauthorized access to sensitive data, and even data loss as a result of user error or a stolen or misplaced device. Which is why, leading businesses are turning to Lookout to protect them from the unique threats encountered across the entire spectrum of mobile risk. Lookout solutions are tailored for any industry and any company size, from individual users to large global enterprises and governmental organizations. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the Lookout Security Cloud provides visibility and protection from phishing attacks, jailbroken or rooted devices, non-compliant, side-loaded or leaky applications, network and web-based threats, vulnerabilities, and other risks.

The perimeter has disappeared. Employees work from anywhere in the world and their devices access corporate data from cloud services outside of traditional security protections. Securing data in the post-perimeter world requires organizations to move critical security capabilities to endpoints and establish continuous conditional access to data based on risk. Lookout continues to lead the way in the cybersecurity industry through strategic initiatives such as the Post-Perimeter Security Alliance. And they are the only mobile threat defence vendor named to the Forbes Cloud 100 for four consecutive years.

“Lookout has continuously demonstrated their leadership in technology and solution excellence backed with strong customer satisfaction in the space of Mobile End Point Security and Application Management,” said Brijesh Shrivastava, Group Business Manager at iValue InfoSolutions.”iValue’s partnership with Lookout perfectly compliments our growing Cyber Security & Data Protection portfolio and reinforces our commitment to bring relevant, compelling, and time-tested cybersecurity solutions to all our partners and customers.”

The number of smartphone users in India alone is expected to reach around 424 million by 2021. Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security makes it easy to get visibility into the entire spectrum of mobile risk, apply policies to measurably reduce those risks, and integrate into user’s existing security and mobile management solutions. Lookout solutions deliver protection from apps, networks, and device-based risks by continuously adapting its machine learning technologies to detect emerging threats with high fidelity.

“We are pleased to partner and leverage iValue’s vast customer and rich partner eco-system serving enterprises across various industries, for effectively addressing the evolving Mobile Security needs of customers. Lookout is committed to invest and grow India business along with iValue.” said Don Tan, Senior Director – APJ at Lookout.