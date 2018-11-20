IT Spending in India to Grow 6.7 Percent in 2019: Gartner

India’s IT spending is projected to total $89.2 billion in 2019, an increase of 6.7 percent from estimated spending of $83.6 billion in 2018, according to the latest forecast by Gartner, Inc.

IT spending in India continues to be driven by digital business transformation initiatives from both private and public organizations. Both sectors have become adaptive to business model change and bring new practices, develop new capabilities and create new ways to succeed in the digital world.

In particular, three segments are on pace to bolster IT spending levels in India in 2019. “Spending on devices (PCs, tablets and mobile phones) is set to total $33 billion in 2019, a growth of 7.4 percent year over year,” said Ganesh Ramamoorthy, managing vice president at Gartner. “Mobile phones are contributing to the growth in the segment, and their growth is led by the continued shift from feature phones to smartphones. The increasing demand for quality mobile phones has led to the rising average selling price of mobile phones in India, positioning India as having the third-fastest device market growth — behind Indonesia and South Africa.”

“An increased focus on providing a better customer experience is increasing spending on enterprise application software,” said John Lovelock, research vice president at Gartner. “The software as a service market is driving growth in almost all software segments in India, and the customer relationship management SaaS market in India is among the fastest growing in the world. Overall, enterprise software spending is forecast to amount to $6.3 billion and grow 12.9 percent in 2019.”