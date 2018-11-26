IRIS set up IRIS Woods, a new venture offering Hi-tech, Internet Ready Furniture

Delhi based Iris Computers Ltd has recently set up Iris Woods for offering Hi-tech, Smart Internet ready furniture ware that are ergonomically designed, robust, made with better workmanship & occupy lesser space.

These Smart Hitech furniture ware comes with specially designed platform to plug in PCs, Computer Systems, Laptops and Tabs. It has inbuilt power charging sockets & docking station for internet ready. The fixtures are said to have better life than the conventional as in the markets.

The company has received orders for supplying furniture to the well known Hyderabad based Narayana Education Institute.

Narayana has so far 653 schools across 13 States with 3.6 lakh students and this number is rising every year.

Sanjiv Krishen, Chairman, Iris Computer Ltd. said, ”Narayana has decided to set up an additional 100 such coaching centers across the country out of which 10 shall be set up in the National Capital Region (NCR).” Sharing details he said Iris has developed customized and supplied 4,000 Tablets and have received a repeat order for another 1,000 units for their examinations centers.

In view of the confidence developed in Iris, Narayana had placed the order of supplying 200 student tables for its school in Dhanbad and plans to take this forward to become a one stop solution provider.