Iris Global to partner with Narayana, Set up Digital Testing Tab Labs worth over 12 Crores

The Hyderabad based education major Narayana Group is all geared to set up 150+ Digital Test Labs (DTL) pan India to exclusively conduct the tests to further Digital Education move.

This initiative shall be engaged in the preparation of students across the country to successfully appear and help them to get selected in various streams using this new age technology platform

“The entire project is expected to generate a new business upwards of Rs 12 Crores for Iris, “ said Himanshu Chawla, COO & Technology Evangelist at Iris Global Services, the technology partners of Narayana Group. He said Narayana Coaching Institute has decided to set up Digital Desk in a bid to simplify as well as improve upon the conventional educational system.

The institute is set to start with AP & Telangana and then proliferate into western and northern regions of the country. The overall plan is to provide this digital platform for testing all across and to as many centres as possible out of the 650 that they have in place in the country. Chawla divulged that Iris Global Services is also renewing the Education Cloud agreement on Microsoft platform for Narayana.