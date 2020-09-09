Ipca Laboratories Partners with Dassault Systèmes to Enable Digitalization

Dassault Systèmes at the virtual 3DEXPERIENCE Forum India 2020 announced that Ipca Laboratories Limited, a fully-integrated Indian pharmaceutical company, has chosen the ‘ONE Lab’ industry solution experience to improve overall laboratory operational excellence and support its digitalization journey.

The ‘ONE Lab’ industry solution experience offers research, development, analytical and manufacturing QC laboratories a unique opportunity to remove paper processes and better support end-to-end processes. It provides a standard understanding and usage of laboratory equipment, materials and procedure steps as well as a unified role-based user experience for the lab. The deployment will enable Ipca to improve processes that add value to the business, gain on demand availability of historic data for audits, access real-time data to make decisions, ensure compliance and data integrity, and focus on quality.

Pharmaceutical companies look for procedure execution with data and metadata capture with full instrument integration. This creates the need for a data review dashboard that should help them increase process efficiency with flagging compliance issues pertaining to all standard operating procedures. Manual transcription from and into other IT systems is cumbersome, time consuming and error prone. Therefore, a platform for integration and interoperability with IT systems to support their data exchange activities and compliance is essential.

“Dassault Systèmes’ ‘ONE Lab’ industry solution experience provides a complete electronic solution for digitalization of R&D and manufacturing QC labs in a unified way eliminating data silos.” said Ashok Nayak, CIO, Ipca Laboratories Ltd. “ONE Lab aids lab analysts with an electronic environment to remove paper process and automate the interaction with methods, instruments, and supplies that scientists and analysts use every day in a compliant and controlled way.”

Science-based organizations need to optimize lab operations by improving efficiency, maximiz­ing quality, complying with regulatory requirements and driving innovation. Contactless manufacturing is evolving to be the new norm and these goals can be achieved by removing paper-based and disconnected systems, which can hinder data and technology transfer between research, development and manufacturing. The ONE Lab industry solution experience, works beyond traditional Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) and Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) products available in the market.

“Partnering with Ipca in their digitalization journey is a significant milestone for us in India. We are moving from ‘Things to Life’ and are ready to expand our footprint in the life sciences industry in India,” said Deepak NG, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systèmes. “Our ‘ONE Lab’ industry solution experience has helped IPCA Laboratories rely on a single source of truth that enhanced compliance with regulatory guidelines and improved productivity up to 60% with reduced costs.”