Intex Launches two High-End Speakers

Intex Technologies launched two new speakers. The new models are specially designed to cater to the needs of music lovers who like to be on the move and live life to its fullest.

Multimedia Trolley Speaker T-200: The impressive portable design of the speaker is highly functinaland it comes with an ‘easy to grip’ handle to convert the Speaker into a trolley and move it anywhere you want. The speaker is equipped with 7.4V/2200mAh rechargeable battery, so that you can charge it once and carry it with you to a party, picnic or an event, getting hours on full blast music on just one charge. The speaker is well equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, USB port, TF card and built-in FM tuner. It has multiple connectivity options and is AUX Audio input compatible with DVD/PC/LCD TV and comes with crystal-clear sound with beats that you can’t resist bringing out the dancer in you. Wired Mike Jack available :- Jack available for wired mic , User can connect wired mic as per their choice. Speaker comes with ready function for MIC volume and Echo level control. The portability and dynamic clarity of speaker is another great option to let music take over the good times of festivities.

Tower Speaker – TW XH 15000 FMB (Dual): The high-performance 3 way speakers tower system gives 80W + 80W output with crystal clear dynamic super sound. It has multiple connectivity options via Bluetooth, USB & AUX, so that one can enjoy their own choice of music or simply connect the FM channels. The speakers come with dual cordless MICS. Singing a duet has never been easier as the system comes with Dual Wired MIC Socket with MIC control & Echo Level Control A fully functional remote accompanies the system so that the functions can be controlled remotely. Noise free-distortion free music comes easy with this product which is a must of the party season.

Unparalleled look and dynamic clarity of the above two products are added advantages to take over the good times of festivities. Speaking about the launch, Ms. Nidhi Markanday, Director, Intex Technologies said, “We are committed to up our game when it comes to bringing audio devices to you. We are very happy to bring these new products to our customers as we believe these products are class apart in the given price range. These products are designed to impress the music lovers, who like to live life to the fullest, even on the move. The sound systems will enhance the musical experience for all those who are planning to double the enjoyment during the party season.”