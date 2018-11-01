Intex Launches range of JioCinema ready 4K UHD Smart LED TVs

Intex Technologies enhanced its 4K UHD Smart LED TV products portfolio with the launch of 3 new models (LED–SU4303, LED-SU5003, LED-SU5503) with JioCinema app integrated as the key content platform. The new 4K UHD Smart TV models come with super slim design giving the TVs an absolute sleek look for the living room along with Ultra High Definition Panel (3840 x 2160 pixels) having four times resolution to support fast frame rates, contrast and colour dynamics. All three models operate on Android V 6.0, come with in-built Intex App store with up to 200 apps and are powered by the Dual Core with 1.5GB RAM & 8GB ROM.

The Intex 4K Smart LED TV models come with JioCinema, the on-demand video streaming platform exclusively for Jio users. JioCinema brings to Jio users over 100000 hours of entertainment , comprising more than 6000 movies, 120,000+ episodes; 70,000+ music videos as well as Exclusive Web Originals and Trailers for a world class video streaming experience.

Intex in-built App store, a new zone having sub-categories of Entertainment, Games, education et al along with popular apps like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and up to 200 apps in the customised app store. It also supports various Indian languages and can adapt to multiple screen sizes and resolutions. The built-in WiFi, HDMI and USB ports make connectivity easy and quick. Staying true to its consumer connect policy, the model has User Feedback Mechanism that allows users to share feedback or complaints using the App Store interface on TV itself.

Nidhi Markanday, Director, Intex Technologies said, “At Intex, it is our consistent endeavour to make premium picture quality accessible to everyone. With these new models, Intex has enhanced its 4K Smart LED TV portfolio to cater out tech savvy consumers requirements with their new-age entertainment needs. Through the JioCinema app, webring to our viewers 100000+ hours of entertainment. This new range is a big leap forward in our mission of providing amazing, large screen viewing experience at an affordable rate. With each new offering Intex is committed to create a different, more advanced experience for the consumers, delivering high-end performance and living up to their expectations.”

The other features include Miracast that builds upon WiFi for wireless connections of devices (smartphones, laptops, tablets etc. ) and display content of their choice on big UHD screen, be it, favourite video game or TV series. Its Eye Safe T-Matrix technology removes time lag and stabilises every feature smartly making TV viewing as smooth as it gets. It’s faster response time (9ms) prevents blurry images ensuring that the picture clarity is maintained. The Smart LED TV model will be available through company’s vast distribution network across India.