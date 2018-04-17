Intex Launches First Store in Sagar, Strengthens Presence in MP

Intex Technologies scaled up its presence in Western India with the opening of its 38th Intex SmartWorld store in the region and the first in Sagar city, situated at the base of the Vindhya Range today. With the opening of the Intex SmartWorld store in Sagar, the national count is now 130 stores.

In Western India, Intex SmartWorld (ISW) has established its footprints in Maharashtra (13), Goa (1), Gujarat (8), Chhattisgarh (2) and Madhya Pradesh (14). With 14 ISW in 11 districts of Madhya Pradesh namely Indore (2), Jabalpur (3), Satna (1), Sagar (1), Gwalior (1), Chhatarpur (1), Dhar (1), Singroli (1), Chhindwara (1), Rewa (1) and Katni (1) Intex has a strong footprint in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

The 268 sq. ft. SmartWorld store was inaugurated by Mr. Vishal Malik, DGM – Branded Retail, Intex Technologies, in presence of senior officials of the company. The first Intex SmartWorld store in Madhya Pradesh was opened in Satna on October 27, 2015.

Speaking at the opening of the 1st store in the city, Vishal Malik, DGM – Branded Retail, Intex Technologies, said, “Madhya Pradesh has always been welcoming to us and hence an area of strategic importance for Intex. With 14 ISW stores spread over 11districts, we already have established our retail presence in Madhya Pradesh. Sagar being a well-known educational hub of Madhya Pradesh has a lot of potential for indigenous players like us and we are delighted to open our 1st store in this city. Madhya Pradesh is a mature market and we look to expand our footprint beyond the metro cities into smaller cities & towns as well in order to reach to the end consumers.”

Intex SmartWorld began its operations in April 2015 as part of its continued efforts in strengthening its retail presence and engaging consumer experience. In its 3 year journey, Intex SmartWorld has spread pan-India covering 90+ cities across 25 states. These exclusive outlets are single touch points to experience the wide range of Intex products through super quality demo by trained personnel.