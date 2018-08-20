Intex Forays into Computer Gaming Mouse Segment

Intex Technologies expands its IT Products portfolio by foraying into the popular Computer Gaming Mouse segment today, with the launch of 2 feature-rich classy looking models – Mouse GM Drive Gaming Optical & Mouse GM Rapid Gaming Optical’ at very affordable price points .

With the introduction of its first range of Gaming Optical Mouse, Intex has completed its bouquet of IT Peripheral offerings comprising 10 categories ranging from Optical Mouse to ear phones, speakers, headphones, et al.

A gaming mouse is essentially a desktop mouse with additional functions to make it suited to computer gaming with high intensity programming and lower latency than a standard office mouse. The key functions include programmable buttons, better grip, higher sensitivity with high DPI settings providing a jitter free experience, adjustable weight and faster response time with greater accuracy. These features allow the mouse to perform better when used with more taxing programs, allowing the user quicker reactions and more comfortable movements.

Flaunting elegant design, ergonomically designed gaming mouse – GM Drive Gaming Mouse is a 6D mouse that comes with 6 dedicated buttons for independent functioning with 800 to 2400 DoT Per Inch (DPI) optical sensor with appealing black & blue color combination whereas GM Drive Rapid Gaming Mouse is a 7D mouse that comes with 7 dedicated buttons for independent functioning which can be adjusted to 1000 to 3200 DPI (Dots Per inch) for high resolution gaming as per the need of the user. The breathing backlight that constantly changes colors with edgy design giving it a premium look.

Speaking about the new products, Ms. Nidhi Markanday, Director – Intex Technologies said, “Despite the fact that consoles like XBox and Play Station have picked up fast among the tech savvy youngsters especially in big cities, Desktop Gaming in India still enjoys a major share of over 60% of the market. The vast majority of the young population residing in Tier 2 & 3 cities and towns still prefer Desktop Gaming over Console Gaming, owing to affordability. These trends clearly show the immense untapped potential and Intex being an established brand in Tier 2, 3 & 4 cities will be able to capitalize the most. We are quite upbeat on introducing our first range of Gaming Mouse as we believe this is a product that is a class apart providing an ultimate gaming experience to its users in the given price range.”