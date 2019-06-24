InterraIT launches POSH Training Program in Gautam Buddh Nagar

InterraIT along with the District Administration, Gautam Buddh Nagar has launched the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) training program.

The aim of the training is to provide awareness about the POSH Act to the corporate citizens of Gautam Buddh Nagar district. The training has been designed to address most of the vital issues related to corporate sexual harassment and its preventive measures. With the help of real life case studies, videos and other training materials; experts shared their views on how to handle complicated scenarios within corporate environments in the most effective way.

Recently, InterraIT and B.N. Singh, DM, Gautam Buddh Nagar has recently signed a MOU to develop a website and an app where complaints concerning sexual harassment can be filed online. In addition to this InterraIT will aim to organize these POSH training programs free of cost. All these initiatives come under the purview of InterraIT’s CSR activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Asoke K Laha, President and CEO, Interra Information Technologies said, “We are delighted to partner with Gautam Buddh Nagar District Administration. Our mission is to help spread awareness on how to prevent sexual harassment at workplace. We want workplaces to be a safe and secure environment for all.”

B.N Singh, DM, Gautam Buddh Nagar said, “In view of the safety of women, an app and a website will be launched by August 15 this year. This is surely a very good step for women. Such training workshops will be organized every month so that more awareness can be spread among the people.

According to Swati De, InterraIT’s Joint Managing Director, “Women should be aware about all the laws so that they can lead their life respectfully. We will launch the app and website by August 15 after which it will be easier for women to file complaints against sexual harassment at work place. The complaint will be then transferred directly to the complainant’s institution. In any company where more than 10 people work, there has to be an Internal Compliment Committee (ICC), which is mandatory in every company. This app will be the first of its kind in India.”