Intel Xeon W-3175X Processor Available: Powerhouse Built for the Most Demanding Professional Applications

What’s New: The Intel Xeon W-3175X processor is available today. This unlocked1 28-core workstation powerhouse is built for select, highly-threaded and computing-intensive applications such as architectural and industrial design and professional content creation.
Built for handling heavily threaded applications and tasks, the Intel Xeon W-3175X processor delivers uncompromising single- and all-core world-class performance for the most advanced professional creators and their demanding workloads.
Why It’s Different: With the most cores and threads, CPU PCIe lanes, and memory capacity of any Intel desktop processor, the Intel Xeon W-3175X processor has the features that matter for massive mega-tasking projects such as film editing and 3D rendering. Other key features and capabilities:
- Intel Mesh Architecture, which delivers low latency and high data bandwidth between CPU cores, cache, memory and I/O while increasing the number of cores per processor – a critical need for the demanding, highly-threaded workloads of creators and experts.
- Intel Extreme Tuning Utility, a precision toolset that helps experienced overclockers optimize their experience with unlocked1processors. Intel Extreme Memory Profile, which simplifies the overclocking1experience by removing the guesswork of memory overclocking.
- Intel Advanced Vector Extensions 512 (Intel AVX-512) ratio offset and memory controller trim voltage control that allow for optimization of overclocking frequencies regardless of SSE or AVX workloads, and allow maximization of memory overclocking1.
- Intel Turbo Boost Technology 2.0 that delivers frequencies up to 4.3 GHz.
- Up to 68 platform PCIe lanes, 38.5 MB Intel Smart Cache, 6-channel DDR4 memory support with up to 512 GB at 2666 MHz, and ECC and standard RAS support power peripherals and high-speed tools.
- Intel C621 chipset based systems designed to support the Intel Xeon W-3175X processor allow professional content creators to achieve a new level of performance.
- Asetek* 690LX-PN all-in-one liquid cooler, a custom created solution sold separately by Asetek, helps ensure the processor runs smoothly at both stock settings and while overclocking.
- With the Intel Xeon W-3175 processor, build the “Infiltrator Demo” in Unreal Engine up to 1.52x faster compared with the Intel® Core™ i9-9980XE processor. 2
How You Get It: The Intel Xeon W-3175X processor is available from system integrators that develop purpose-built desktop workstations.
Intel® Xeon® W-3175X:
- Base Clock Speed (GHz): 3.1
- Intel® Turbo Boost Technology 2.0 Maximum Single Core
- Turbo Frequency (GHz): 4.3
- Cores/Threads: 28/56
- TDP: 255W
- Intel® Smart Cache: 38.5 MB
- Unlocked: Yes
- Platform PCIE Lanes: Up to 68
- Memory Support: Six Channels, DDR4-2666
- Standard RAS Support: Yes
- ECC Support: Yes
- RCP Pricing (USD 1K): $2,999