Intel Xeon W-3175X Processor Available: Powerhouse Built for the Most Demanding Professional Applications

What’s New: The Intel Xeon W-3175X processor is available today. This unlocked1 28-core workstation powerhouse is built for select, highly-threaded and computing-intensive applications such as architectural and industrial design and professional content creation.

Built for handling heavily threaded applications and tasks, the Intel Xeon W-3175X processor delivers uncompromising single- and all-core world-class performance for the most advanced professional creators and their demanding workloads.

Why It’s Different: With the most cores and threads, CPU PCIe lanes, and memory capacity of any Intel desktop processor, the Intel Xeon W-3175X processor has the features that matter for massive mega-tasking projects such as film editing and 3D rendering. Other key features and capabilities:

Intel Mesh Architecture, which delivers low latency and high data bandwidth between CPU cores, cache, memory and I/O while increasing the number of cores per processor – a critical need for the demanding, highly-threaded workloads of creators and experts.

Intel Extreme Tuning Utility, a precision toolset that helps experienced overclockers optimize their experience with unlocked1processors. Intel Extreme Memory Profile, which simplifies the overclocking1experience by removing the guesswork of memory overclocking.

Intel Advanced Vector Extensions 512 (Intel AVX-512) ratio offset and memory controller trim voltage control that allow for optimization of overclocking frequencies regardless of SSE or AVX workloads, and allow maximization of memory overclocking1.

Intel Turbo Boost Technology 2.0 that delivers frequencies up to 4.3 GHz.

Up to 68 platform PCIe lanes, 38.5 MB Intel Smart Cache, 6-channel DDR4 memory support with up to 512 GB at 2666 MHz, and ECC and standard RAS support power peripherals and high-speed tools.

Intel C621 chipset based systems designed to support the Intel Xeon W-3175X processor allow professional content creators to achieve a new level of performance.

Asetek* 690LX-PN all-in-one liquid cooler, a custom created solution sold separately by Asetek, helps ensure the processor runs smoothly at both stock settings and while overclocking.

With the Intel Xeon W-3175 processor, build the “Infiltrator Demo” in Unreal Engine up to 1.52x faster compared with the Intel® Core™ i9-9980XE processor. 2

How You Get It: The Intel Xeon W-3175X processor is available from system integrators that develop purpose-built desktop workstations.

Intel® Xeon® W-3175X: