Intel Arria 10 module, smaller than a credit card

At the heart of the high-end Mercury+ AA1 SoC module from Enclustra is the Intel Arria 10 SoC, which features 20 nm technology and comes with an integrated dual-core ARM processor. Up to 286 user I/Os are available for communication with the outside world, including 12 multi-gigabit transceivers, each offering a data transfer rate of up to 12.5 Gbit/sec. Featuring interfaces for USB 3.0, PCIe Gen3 x8 and Gigabit Ethernet, the connectivity requirements of almost every application can be easily met. The module’s up to 4 GByte large DDR4 SDRAM with ECC also allows for immense data throughput with guaranteed integrity.

The module is available in both commercial and industrial temperature ranges, needs just a single 5-15 V supply for operation and has a planned availability of 10 years.

Enclustra offers broad design-in support for their products. With the Mercury+ PE1-300 or Mercury+ PE1-400 baseboards, the Mercury+ AA1 is a powerful development and prototyping platform. Further expansion options are provided by the LPC/HPC FMC connectors on the PE1 base board, which is compatible with a wide range of plug-in cards from various manufacturers – ADCs, DACs, motor control cards and RF links are just a small selection of the possibilities on offer.