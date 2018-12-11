Ingram Micro Hosts Pinnacle 2018 – Leaders of Industry Meet

Ingram Micro— the world leader in helping businesses realize the promise of technology hosted Pinnacle 2018 at the St. Regis, Mumbai. A landmark event in the Indian ICT industry, Pinnacle is a forum for leading technology providers, resellers, and consumers where top ICT vendors and partners from across the country gather and discuss their current performance and potential for the coming years.

Expressing his views Diego Utge, SVP & Chief Executive – India, said, “Pinnacle 2018 is an initiative by Ingram Micro to bring together the leaders and partners in the ICT industry in India to discuss the market scenario and future trends. As market leaders, our endeavor is to create new benchmarks on how the market operates. With 35% market share in India, Ingram Micro is aiming to grow substantially over the next coming years.”

The event saw eminent leaders like Sukesh Jain – VP, Samsung, Ashish Sikka – Director SMB, Lenovo, Rajan Malhotra, Future Group, B Raghavendra – Channel Head, Cisco, Sunil Jose – Country Head, Salesforce, Hemant Tiwari- Hitachi India. In attendance, there were country heads of brands like Samsung, Dell, HP, Lenovo along with senior executives from large and small retailers, channel heads of e-commerce players like Flipkart, PayTm and representatives from enterprise customers like Infosys, L&T, BhartiAirtel among others

As the leader in technology distribution globally and in India, Ingram Micro is uniquely positioned to address this need by creating a platform that serves as an industry think-tank, comprising of the leading vendors, channel partners, retailers, and enterprise customers across multiple verticals. The Indian domestic ICT market (excluding IT &ITes) is worth over $20 billion. India sees sustained demand for hardware and cloud services, growing anywhere between 10 to 12% CAGR. This market, however, is subject to the same macroeconomic factors that affect the country, and in some ways even more so as it is heavily dependent on imports.

Multiple panel discussion on Consumer tech and retail trends highlighted key factors of Indian ICT market including: Retailers across online and offline see a surge in wearable products in the coming year; E-governance, smart cities, and digital transformation is witnessing a collaborative effort from all the technology brands and building on the ecosystem; The Government of India’s Digital India initiative has seen tremendous acceptance from leaders across the ICT segment; and Offline retail still dominates the market but online see a high attraction basis the discounting schemes and that product line that consumers are aware of.