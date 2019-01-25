Infosys Positioned as a Leader by ISG in Provider Lens Quadrant Report

Infosys has been ranked as Leader by ISG Provider Lens study on Data and Analytics Services 2019 in the Data Driven Business Model Category, US region. The report highlights Infosys’ ability to rapidly analyze large data reserves in an agile manner and its intelligent data storage capabilities.

The report evaluated 50 data analytics providers in the U.S. to understand, analyze and evaluate various platforms and services under the data analytics umbrella, and how they are being adopted by organizations to overcome digital challenges.

Infosys, through its 100X blueprint, has a strong value proposition for bringing together a large pool of data scientists with the right mix of domain, technology and data science skills. The 100x blueprint, which brings business and IT together with a focus on speed, scale and business value, has 400 software assets, reusable models and industry solutions.

Infosys has been acknowledged as a leader in data-driven business model transformation category that consists of IT services focused on big data consulting and integration. The company offers an array of services that includes data monetization, data modernization, data consulting, and data operations.